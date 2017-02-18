Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Proper sanitation for all

Faria Begum
Saturday, February 18, 2017

THE Community Based Sanitation Market (CBSM) has been awarded an official licence to expand its services to the whole of Fiji.

This licence was presented to CBSM by Live and Learn International's country manager Doris Susau.

CBSM project manager Vasiti Qionimacawa expressed her gratitude towards the support provided by their counterparts.

The project aspires to provide proper sanitation facilities to settlements that are deprived of such services.

Six settlements in Lami were not connected to the sewer lines.

"The Town and Country Planning Department identified six settlements in Lami for us to work on," Ms Qionimacawa said.

She said CBSM had received up to 100 applications from people all over Fiji who required services provided by the committee.








