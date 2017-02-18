Ministry reviews plan

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports concluded its Mid-Term Review and Annual Corporate Plan (ACP) Start Up workshop held to set a platform and take stock of the progress of the first six months of work implemented by the ministry.

Participants of the workshop constituted of divisional officers from the Northern, Western, Eastern, Central divisions and sports section as well as administrative and accounts departments and the Research and Development Unit of the ministry.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Laisenia Tuitubou said the workshop had centered on how the ministry planned to adapt and become more outcome-based in their work, to have a sustainable, positive impact on youths and target audiences.

"As civil servants you are all required to change continuously, to shift and adapt to be in line with what your leaders envision for the ministry and the country with a focus on the 30 per cent of our population who are our youth and future leaders," he said.

"You must constantly rise to meet that challenge, to improve yourselves on a daily basis, to elevate your standard of work to one that sets an example in realising our purpose."

Mr Tuitubou stressed the imperativeness of creating a united Fiji not just through sports but in all the work carried out by the ministry officials.

"This implies doing more work in more areas to get more people active and working together on and off the sports field," he said.

"It has to be sustainable as training just to achieve outputs is not a constructive use of taxpayers' money.

"It also means that we need to ensure that the sports facilities we construct are going to be used fully because they are in the right place and will be properly maintained."

The outcome of the mid-term review also provided the basis to strengthen the rate of implementation for the remainder of the financial year.