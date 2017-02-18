Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

School dropouts cause for concern

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, February 18, 2017

THE Bose ni Momo ni Yasana ko Ba Trust says there has been a delay in carrying out a study on why there is a high number of high school dropouts in Ba province.

The issue was also a topic of discussion during the trust's annual general meeting held at Rogorogo-i-Vuda House in Lautoka last year.

The idea to conduct a study was mooted by University of the South Pacific senior education lecturer Dr Cresantia Vaka'uta.

Trust's chief executive officer Isimeli Bose said yesterday they were concerned because the increase in high school dropouts would have a significant impact on the future of the province.

Mr Bose said the trust had followed up with the idea but it would be a while before anything conclusive was determined.

"We haven't done the project yet," he said.

"We have been following up with it but I believe the team at USP which was supposed to conduct the study is busy at the moment which is why it hasn't been carried out."

He said while there was no definite timeline as to when they would carry out the project, it would be good to get a fair understanding of education trends in the province and find ways in which they could assist students who had opted out of the education system.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)