School dropouts cause for concern

THE Bose ni Momo ni Yasana ko Ba Trust says there has been a delay in carrying out a study on why there is a high number of high school dropouts in Ba province.

The issue was also a topic of discussion during the trust's annual general meeting held at Rogorogo-i-Vuda House in Lautoka last year.

The idea to conduct a study was mooted by University of the South Pacific senior education lecturer Dr Cresantia Vaka'uta.

Trust's chief executive officer Isimeli Bose said yesterday they were concerned because the increase in high school dropouts would have a significant impact on the future of the province.

Mr Bose said the trust had followed up with the idea but it would be a while before anything conclusive was determined.

"We haven't done the project yet," he said.

"We have been following up with it but I believe the team at USP which was supposed to conduct the study is busy at the moment which is why it hasn't been carried out."

He said while there was no definite timeline as to when they would carry out the project, it would be good to get a fair understanding of education trends in the province and find ways in which they could assist students who had opted out of the education system.