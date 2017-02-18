Fire victims receive $500 cash assistance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Raveen receives money from Lotus Foreign Exchange teller Monisha Kumar. Picture: SHAYAL DEVI

A FATHER who lost his 20-year-old daughter in a house fire last weekend has been given some respite after a good Samaritan gave $500 to help the family.

Velovelo resident Raveen, who was featured in The Fiji Times, was emotional after receiving the money at the Lotus Foreign Exchange outlet in Lautoka on Thursday.

"I am so grateful because there are good people out there," the 44-year-old carpenter said.

"Nothing can bring my daughter back but this money will at least help me rebuild my house."

Former Fiji resident Verendra Singh, who was the donor, said he found out about Mr Raveen's plight after reading an article on this newspaper's website.

"I come from a small village near Nausori and we have been in New Zealand for the past 25 years," he said.

"We all should help each other during times of difficulties and we know how difficult it is for the parent at this time so every small bit of help would lift their spirits."

Mr Raveen's daughter Patricia, who sustained 43 per cent burns, passed away earlier this week while her son Mousheem remains admitted in hospital with 20 per cent burns.

As investigations into the incident continue, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they would await the National Fire Authority (NFA) report before commenting further.