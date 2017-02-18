More jobs for youths

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS of Naqumu in the Macuata Province are looking forward to the extension of their village canteen which will create more jobs for unemployed youths in the village.

The projects will be funded by the USAID through Community Centred Conservation (C3) — a marine conservation NGO in Fiji.

In an interview, Naqumu Village community licence officer Dionani Salaivanua said they had plans to have a goat farm and a yaqona farm.

"We have reserved a 30-acre land for our two farming projects but at the moment we have our village canteen which has been operating for few years now," she said.

Ms Salaivanua said the whole village would benefit from their two farming projects as it would help generate income into the village."This is our first year with C3 and we are thankful for the income generating project business training that they have organised as it will enable us to learn more on how we can operate our business," she said.

"In this way we can help provide more jobs for unemployed youths in the village and at the same time work together to preserve our marine resources for future use."

Ms Salaivanua said the training had enabled them to work more on their land.

"These projects would enable us to focus more on farming our land and preserving our marine resources," she said.

"We would be able to drive the villagers' focus away from the sea and more on land whereby villagers will be able to generate income from their farms instead of going out to the sea."