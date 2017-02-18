Fiji Time: 9:59 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More jobs for youths

Luisa Qiolevu
Saturday, February 18, 2017

VILLAGERS of Naqumu in the Macuata Province are looking forward to the extension of their village canteen which will create more jobs for unemployed youths in the village.

The projects will be funded by the USAID through Community Centred Conservation (C3) — a marine conservation NGO in Fiji.

In an interview, Naqumu Village community licence officer Dionani Salaivanua said they had plans to have a goat farm and a yaqona farm.

"We have reserved a 30-acre land for our two farming projects but at the moment we have our village canteen which has been operating for few years now," she said.

Ms Salaivanua said the whole village would benefit from their two farming projects as it would help generate income into the village."This is our first year with C3 and we are thankful for the income generating project business training that they have organised as it will enable us to learn more on how we can operate our business," she said.

"In this way we can help provide more jobs for unemployed youths in the village and at the same time work together to preserve our marine resources for future use."

Ms Salaivanua said the training had enabled them to work more on their land.

"These projects would enable us to focus more on farming our land and preserving our marine resources," she said.

"We would be able to drive the villagers' focus away from the sea and more on land whereby villagers will be able to generate income from their farms instead of going out to the sea."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)