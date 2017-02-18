Capitalise on craft market, women artisans told

/ Front page / News

RURAL women artisans have been encouraged to capitalise on resorts and hotels in their areas and to develop channels where they can sell their wares.

Speaking at the opening of the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Craft Show on Thursday, Ministry of Women permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta said artisans and crafters in Sigatoka were very blessed and fortunate to have a variety of market access readily available.

"I wish to encourage the rural women of this province to capitalise these platforms in hotels and nearby resorts, more importantly in linking to other tourist attractions, not only domestic avenues but international platforms as well," he said.

Dr Koroivueta said as the ministry geared for the National Women's Expo from June 14 to 16, they envisaged an increase of rural women provided the opportunity to obtain the "Fijian Made" emblem and licensing. "The ministry is doing its best to generate avenues for you to take to elevate your means of income generating from one level to another.

"We are not only making monetary investments in occasions as such but also by engaging in partnerships with relevant stakeholders to help you women make a mark in the craft industry, not only within our shores but looking beyond the Pacific and international borders."