Fiji Time: 9:59 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Clean water for six villages

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, February 18, 2017

SIX villages in Cakaudrove province will soon have access to clean drinking water.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar in Parliament.

Mr Kumar said the water upgrading projects in these villages would be completed by the end of May this year.

"The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has allocated funds for work to be undertaken in these villages," he said.

"The Nagigi Village rural water project is also currently under implementation and as of today, the project is 73 per cent completed."

Mr Kumar also said that in Karoko Village, the community had purchased the materials necessary for the repairs and the WAF team in the North undertook the repair works in December which resulted in the villagers receiving clean drinking water.

"With regards to five other villages, Natewa, Vusa, Dawa, Nawi and Waivuna, they will be catered for under WAF's TC Winston rehabilitation program.

"Current planning and procurement processes are underway and the ground work in the villages is planned to commence next month," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)