Clean water for six villages

SIX villages in Cakaudrove province will soon have access to clean drinking water.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport, Parveen Kumar in Parliament.

Mr Kumar said the water upgrading projects in these villages would be completed by the end of May this year.

"The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has allocated funds for work to be undertaken in these villages," he said.

"The Nagigi Village rural water project is also currently under implementation and as of today, the project is 73 per cent completed."

Mr Kumar also said that in Karoko Village, the community had purchased the materials necessary for the repairs and the WAF team in the North undertook the repair works in December which resulted in the villagers receiving clean drinking water.

"With regards to five other villages, Natewa, Vusa, Dawa, Nawi and Waivuna, they will be catered for under WAF's TC Winston rehabilitation program.

"Current planning and procurement processes are underway and the ground work in the villages is planned to commence next month," he said.