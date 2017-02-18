Head girl ready for year's challenges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tavua College Head Boy Diptesh Prasad and head girl Deepshika Sheetal Kumar after their induction this week. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

TAVUA College head girl Deepshika Sheetal Kumar is ready to lead her fellow students through any challenges they may face this year.

The 17-year-old is confident that with the support of her classmates and fellow prefects, she would be able to carry out her new role.

Deepshika said she was proud of the honour bestowed on her by her teachers especially after coming out of a long struggle in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston when it swept through the country last year. "Our house was damaged in the cyclone and it was hard for me for a while trying to balance school work and having to recover what we lost," she said.

"I tried not to let it affect me and my school work but it was difficult at times."

She said with life at home returning to some semblance of normalcy, she lived with the hope that 2017 would be a year of growth and progress.

"I believe with the support of my fellow students and the head boy and our prefects we can do our work well and to the best of our abilities."

Tavua College head boy Diptesh Prasad vowed to be a good role model for the college students.

He said maintaining discipline at the school was one of his priorities.

"We have seen a bit of a drop in our discipline and I believe with the proper leadership we can bring it back up," he said.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar was the chief guest at the induction ceremony on Thursday.