Project on track

Saturday, February 18, 2017

THE newly-constructed Ba Hospital is expected to open on schedule despite wet weather experienced over the past few weeks.

The project, a collaboration between the Ba Chamber of Commerce and Government, has cost nearly $30m.

"Construction was delayed due to Tropical Cyclone Winston but it is progressing well now," said Ba Chamber of Commerce president Dinesh Patel.

The expected date of completion is towards the middle of the year.

Meanwhile, Mr Patel said the recent inclement weather experienced in the Western Division had also impacted the business sector in Ba.

"It has had an impact, especially due to flooding in town and rural areas. This has meant businesses were shut down, with poor customer turnout and staff not being able to attend work."

The chamber has more than 100 members in Ba.

Mr Patel said despite the inclement weather, they anticipated a better calendar year compared with 2016.








