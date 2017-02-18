/ Front page / News

TWO new consulting rooms will be unveiled at the Nadi Hospital to cater for locum doctors, says hospital board of visitors chairman Mohammed Israr Khan.

Apart from this, he said the new special outpatient department (SOPD) was also expected to open by next week.

"Our SOPD will serve people who come on appointments for hypertension and diabetes and they don't have to sit and wait for tickets," he said.

"Apart from that we have done two consulting rooms for doctors and we'll start using them soon."

Mr Khan said presently, there were about two to three locum doctors who worked at the hospital.

"It has made a difference because these doctors are here during peak hours and it has helped with patient waiting times.

"We see that by 1pm, many cases are cleared and the late afternoon caters mostly to people getting off work."

Nadi residents had raised concerns about the lack of doctors at the hospital last year.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar had then announced the appointment of locums to serve patients at the hospital.