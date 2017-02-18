Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Consulting rooms

Shayal Devi
Saturday, February 18, 2017

TWO new consulting rooms will be unveiled at the Nadi Hospital to cater for locum doctors, says hospital board of visitors chairman Mohammed Israr Khan.

Apart from this, he said the new special outpatient department (SOPD) was also expected to open by next week.

"Our SOPD will serve people who come on appointments for hypertension and diabetes and they don't have to sit and wait for tickets," he said.

"Apart from that we have done two consulting rooms for doctors and we'll start using them soon."

Mr Khan said presently, there were about two to three locum doctors who worked at the hospital.

"It has made a difference because these doctors are here during peak hours and it has helped with patient waiting times.

"We see that by 1pm, many cases are cleared and the late afternoon caters mostly to people getting off work."

Nadi residents had raised concerns about the lack of doctors at the hospital last year.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar had then announced the appointment of locums to serve patients at the hospital.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)