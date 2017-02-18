Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'

Mere Naleba
Saturday, February 18, 2017

QUEEN Victoria School Old Boys Association is concerned about the lack of amenities in the school that can actually cater for the entire student population.

Association president Anasa Vocea claimed the dining hall in the school could only cater for 600 students but in past years, 650 students had to sit in during meals, and this year alone the school has registered 925 boarders.

When approached regarding the issue of overcrowding at QVS, Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy did not wish to comment.

Mr Vocea claimed meal times at QVS were now in shifts.

"If you go to QVS now, you see the hostels are very overcrowded, and those kind of issues lead to all sorts of things, for example, bullying and all that, but that's not an excuse for bullying, but it can be a factor that can lead to those kind of behaviours.

"Honestly, I think the OHS people should go to QVS and look at the hostels, it is just overcrowded."

Mr Vocea believes the Ministry of Education should have continued to monitor the number of students allowed to be part of the school during the enrolment period.








