Human rights push

+ Enlarge this image Director of the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj (right) addresses the media during the human rights workshop at Nasova on Thursday. Picture: RAMA

THE recent alleged assault case that happened at an all-boys school has pushed the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission to seek an audience with the Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy with the hope to include human rights in the education system.

HRADC director Ashwin Raj said the meeting was scheduled to happen on Thursday but because of other urgent matters, it has been rescheduled for Monday.

"Given what transpired at Queen Victoria School and all of that, the Honourable Education Minister and I have had very productive discussions about long-term solutions to the issue of bullying," he said.

"One of the things we have discussed is how we can embed human rights education into the school curriculum, and that's the very important discussion to have because you know we haven't had that in our school curriculum."

Mr Raj said including human rights education in the school curriculum was another way of informing and empowering students and also educating the public of human rights issues.

"These children play a wonderful role of going back to their families and educating their families about what the fundamental rights are and so until and unless we have an empowered citizenry that knows its constitutional rights, knows its responsibilities, we're not going to have a robust human rights landscape."

Mr Raj said such initiatives were extremely important for the commission as it would like to see an empowered community, that could highlight at all times the fundamental human right issues.