PM calls for LTA compassion

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on employees of the Land Transport Authority to be more compassionate when conducting their work.

Mr Bainimarama made the statement after receiving several complaints from residents along Cuvu back road in Sigatoka on "unnecessary bookings" on several occasions.

Sashi Kumar a resident of Naidovi, Nadroga said he was once booked while on his way to fill diesel at a nearby fuel station.

On the second occasion he was stopped by an LTA official outside Sabeto, Nadi and asked why he had a passenger in his vehicle.

He told the PM that he showed his PSV licence to the officer but was told his licence should be cancelled.

Mr Bainimarama said another man had personally relayed to him how he was booked for switching vehicles while transporting students back to their respective homes after his vehicle which had a rural service licence broke down.

He said he was disappointed that some officials could not reason with the people and understand situations.

"Like we say, as government workers we should think outside the box in carrying out our duties," he said in a general address to all civil servants.

"You should show some compassion in the way you deal with others."