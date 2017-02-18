Solar powered Nailaga is first

/ Front page / News

NAILAGA village in Ba is the first village with streetlights completely powered by solar, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Speaking at the official opening of the Fiji Roads Authority's Cuvu section streetlight initiative, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the plan was to light up the Kings Rd stretch from Nailaga to Nausori Town.

"This is currently being planned with detailed scoping, concept approval and the detailed design of 181 sites currently underway," he said.

The project is valued at $3.9 million.

Areas in the Western Division that will benefit include Nailaga Village to Ba Town, Wairuku Public School, Rakiraki Public School, Tanoa Hotel, Rakiraki Village, Malake Landing, Volivoli Road, Navolau Village, Naivuvuni Village, Narewa Village and the Ra Maternity Hospital.

Communities along Queen Victoria School towards Korovou and, from Verata to Nausori stretch will also benefit from the initiative.