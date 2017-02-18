Cuvu lights up

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama surrounded by happy residents of Cuvu back road after the official lighting of streetlights on Thursday night. Picture: KALESI MELE

SEVERAL villages along Cuvu back road in Sigatoka will no longer worry about having to walk the streets in the dark after the installation and official lighting of 105 streetlights by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Thursday.

Villagers of Cuvu, Rukuruku and Hanahana and neighbouring communities members joined in dance and song on Thursday night to celebrate.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who gave the official address at the ceremony, said the $582,469 investment was part of the Western Division street light program initiated by the Fiji Roads Authority.

"A well-lit road at night can mean the difference between life and death, the difference between a driver being able to see and avoid a passer-by and the tragic loss of a loved one," he said.

"This is a worthy investment in the safety and convenience of almost 4000 Fijians who call Cuvu back road their home.

"This is an ambitious program and one that will brighten the face of this entire stretch of coast."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the stretch of road from Volivoli to Natadola already had streetlights, and the stretch from the Yadua junction would be part of the next phase of the streetlight installation initiative.