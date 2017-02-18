Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Cuvu lights up

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, February 18, 2017

SEVERAL villages along Cuvu back road in Sigatoka will no longer worry about having to walk the streets in the dark after the installation and official lighting of 105 streetlights by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on Thursday.

Villagers of Cuvu, Rukuruku and Hanahana and neighbouring communities members joined in dance and song on Thursday night to celebrate.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who gave the official address at the ceremony, said the $582,469 investment was part of the Western Division street light program initiated by the Fiji Roads Authority.

"A well-lit road at night can mean the difference between life and death, the difference between a driver being able to see and avoid a passer-by and the tragic loss of a loved one," he said.

"This is a worthy investment in the safety and convenience of almost 4000 Fijians who call Cuvu back road their home.

"This is an ambitious program and one that will brighten the face of this entire stretch of coast."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the stretch of road from Volivoli to Natadola already had streetlights, and the stretch from the Yadua junction would be part of the next phase of the streetlight installation initiative.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)