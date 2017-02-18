'Exploitation', claims FTUC

/ Front page / News

BUSINESSES are exploiting a Government initiative designed to give people registered at the National Employment Centre work experience, claims the Fiji Trades Union Congress.

It is the FTUC's view on the work attachment program.

FTUC national secretary Felix Anthony said Government had to explain why there was no mechanism in place to monitor businesses that were abusing the scheme.

"We are aware of some businesses that have taken on attachees for more than six months and replaced full-time and part-time workers with these attachees," he said.

"Because these attachees are paid only $60 a week, businesses see this as cheap labour. And this is hurting everyone.

"Full-time and part-time experienced and skilled workers have lost their jobs because of this initiative and the attachees themselves are also losing out because they are not being given entitlements — there is no sick leave and no FNPF.

"Government is giving a false impression that it is creating employment through this scheme and this must be immediately stopped because it is exploitation of the worst kind."

Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate, who is away overseas, said he would respond to the claims made by Mr Anthony upon his return.

Under the National Employment Centre Decree implemented in 2010, an employer who employs more than 50 workers must engage suitably qualified unemployed persons as attachÃ©s or volunteers on a ratio of at least five per cent of the total number of workers in his or her business.

From 2010 to March 2014, the NEC engaged 3304 clients in workplace attachments. A total of 20,508 have been absorbed into formal employment from 2010 to 2014.