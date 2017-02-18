No dad to walk bride

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Times general manager/publisher Hank Arts (left) with The Fiji Times Ltd director Rajesh Patel outside the courthouse in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA

ALMOST every memorable moment of Jessica Pridgeon's life had been shared with her stepfather, Hank Arts, but he won't be walking her down the aisle in Auckland today after his bail variation appeal to the Court of Appeal was dismissed yesterday.

The Fiji Times general manager and publisher, Mr Arts is charged with Nai Lalakai editor Anare Ravula, The Fiji Times Editor-in-Chief, Fred Wesley, the Fiji Times Ltd and Josaia Waqabaca with one count of inciting communal antagonism in relation to an article published by the iTaukei language newspaper, Nai Lalakai on April 27 last year.

They are alleged to have made, or caused to be published, a statement in the Nai Lalakai newspaper that was likely to incite dislike, hatred or antagonism of the Muslim community.

In his judgment delivered yesterday, the Court of Appeal said as Mr Arts was a citizen of Fiji and New Zealand, his right to remain indefinitely in New Zealand as a citizen could not be ignored.

Furthermore, the court said Mr Arts' two properties worth $2.4m that he was willing to forfeit if he did not return to Fiji were on leased lands and did not serve as proper securities for his application to travel.

"It does appear that, under the provisions of the iTaukei Land Act Cap 133 and the Transfer of Land Act Cap 131, there are issues as to the effectiveness of those two properties being offered as security undertaking," he said.

"Neither the sureties nor the security undertakings in this case provide the comfort that is necessary to vary the bail conditions and allow the appellant to travel to New Zealand."

During the appeal hearing on Thursday, Mr Arts' lawyer, Feizal Haniff mentioned that two local businessmen David Aidney and Mark Halabe were willing to provide sureties of $100,000 each.

Despite the outcome, Mr Arts is comforted that he had played a major role in her life.

"I made sure she aimed high, if she talked about becoming a nurse, I made it doctor. If she talked about air hostess, I made it pilot. Talented, compassionate and beautiful, and we are best of friends," he said. "I am part of every important moment, the highlight being both Jessica and Mike (husband-to-be), graduate of Master in Law from Columbia University."

In an earlier affidavit filed by Ms Pridgeon, she said Mr Arts had always been a father-figure in her life and she would be devastated not to have him at her wedding as her father had died when she was only 16-years-old.

"He is due to walk me down the aisle and it would break my heart if he was not able to," she said in her affidavit.

"Hank is also a father figure to my fiancÃ© whose father died of cancer in 2011."