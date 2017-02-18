Witness heard 'yelling'

/ Front page / News

SOUNDS of people yelling were heard before 74-year-old Vidya Wati was found helpless inside her home at Johnson Rd in Drasa, Lautoka on January 13, 2013, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

This was revealed by Ms Wati's neighbour, Savitri Prasad when she took the witness stand for prosecution as the trial went into its first day before Justice Salesi Temo.

Ms Wati was allegedly killed after an alleged robbery at her house.

The accused, Sudesh Mani is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery.

Mrs Prasad told the court she was standing outside when a man dressed in black and carrying a black bag came towards her and walked straight to Ms Wati's place.

She described the person as a skinny built man. She said she saw the person face to face for at least 10 minutes before he went missing.

She said it was the same man she used to see at a fisherman's house and also the same man who used to sell photos of Hindu gods.

Mrs Prasad identified Mr Mani in court as the man and said she saw him walking towards Ms Wati's house on that day like he was drunk.

Five minutes after she lost sight of the man, she said she heard noises like people yelling so she ran to Ms Wati's house.

Mrs Prasad said she saw Ms Wati at the sitting room door with her nose bleeding and there were visible cuts on her chin which was also bleeding.

She said she then helped others who were at the scene change Ms Wati's clothes and rushed her to the Lautoka Hospital.

It is alleged that Ms Wati succumbed to injuries she sustained during the alleged attack. It is also alleged that after allegedly injuring Ms Wati, Mr Mani ran away with assorted jewellery worth $3000.

The trial continues before Justice Temo on Monday.