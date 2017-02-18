/ Front page / News

A SUGGESTION to set up a commission for complainants or witnesses was made by Chief Justice Anthony Gates yesterday.

This followed concerns raised during the "first hour procedure" discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies, that the focus was centered more on the rights of an arrested person rather than victims.

The question was based on how the first hour procedure could also incorporate issues raised by victims.

Justice Gates also highlighted that in the past, issues raised by complainants were not taken into consideration. However, this had changed, he said.

"They have been long gone but as I said, that at the end of the day, they are the ones who really suffered, so we may move towards having a commission for complainants or witnesses."

Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj stressed that human rights applied to everyone.

"We need to move beyond the boundary of victims and perpetrators because only when we ensure that human rights is fundamental for all individuals no matter what their transgressions is, we have a justice system," he said.

Mr Raj said the commission worked to ensure that the rights of those who were arrested and also victims of the case, were maintained.