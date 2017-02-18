Fiji Time: 9:59 PM on Saturday 18 February

Ratio worry

Margaret Wise
Saturday, February 18, 2017

CLASS size continues to be at the forefront of the quality education debate, a teacher's union citing the issue as a major hindrance to learning.

Fiji Teachers Union general secretary Agni Deo Singh said the teacher-pupil ratio in urban schools was one of two major challenges facing the education sector, particularly in terms of achieving the desired quality of education the country wished to provide for children.

"We cannot take a national average and say that the teacher-student ratio is 21 or 23. We know there are schools in Fiji that may have only four or six in a class because we need the schools in that particular community, and there's no other way education can be provided in those particular areas. And then we have the urban schools which in some cases have in excess of 50 students in a class," he said.

When class sizes are large, teachers spend more time on behaviour management then in actual teaching.

Mr Singh said this predicament had been researched and studies determined that this was a very serious problem for teachers.

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy did not respond to questions on the issue sent on Wednesday.

When asked yesterday whether he would respond to the emailed questions, he said, "No". He also refused a face to face interview on the subject.

However, while speaking at an official engagement in Suva on Wednesday, Dr Reddy said the pupil-teacher ratio in Fiji was "ideal".








