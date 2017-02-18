Seven open heart surgeries complete

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, a cardiac surgeon who is leading the team from Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji performed the seventh open heart surgery yesterday afternoon. Picture: RAMA

A TEAM of specialists from India has performed seven open heart surgeries so far at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The team brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji started operating on Tuesday.

Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni, a cardiac surgeon who is leading the team, performed the seventh open heart surgery yesterday afternoon.

"The problems in all the patients operated on so far were the same, in that they had blockages in their hearts," he said.

"We had a patient in his mid 60s on Thursday. He had chest pains and collapsed just before the surgery.

"We had to do his resuscitation first and then take him for surgery. He had a 100 per cent blockage on the left main of the heart.

"It is rare for someone to have a 100 per cent blockage and survive but he was a lucky man to survive and have surgery."

Dr Kulkarni said he was hopeful that more people would get their bookings done to undergo open heart surgery.

SSPHL Fiji has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide specialised service to Fijians.

The ministry has fixed a $25,000 surgery cost for Fiji citizens.