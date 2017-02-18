Rain hampers recovery

/ Front page / News

CONTINUOUS rain over the past few weeks is making it difficult for sugarcane growers in terms of clearing stagnant water from their farms.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty said the incessant showers were also hampering assessments being carried out to ascertain the impact of recent floods.

"It is a very difficult situation and we are urging farmers to do their best to clear drains and remove stagnant water from their cane fields," he said.

Mr Chetty said industry stakeholders were working with the drainage board to clear blocked drains and floodgates.

"We are liaising with the West and North drainage boards to assist growers who are being severely affected by the rainfall.

"It is proving to be an extremely difficult exercise because of the rain because as quickly as we clear the drains and floodgates of debris, they are being filled up and blocked again."

Mr Chetty said the impact of floods on cane farms in the West two weeks ago would not be known until the weather cleared.

Flooding in December last year caused by tropical depression 04F racked up a total damage bill of $3.5 million in the Rakiraki and Tavua cane farming areas.

The floods damaged land prepared for planting, planted cane, ratoon crops, cane access roads and Penang mill infrastructure.