Village bylaws

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, February 18, 2017

CALLS have been made for early consultations to be conducted on the draft village bylaws.

The assistant village headman of Rukurukulevu in Nadroga, Setareki Kai said the village had not met yet to formally discuss the draft bylaws.

Mr Kai said the last discussion was during the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council meeting in November last year.

"I think discussions should have already started," he said.

"These are things that concern our people. There hasn't been any formal visit to the village from state representatives for a detailed explanation so hopefully this will happen soon.

Mr Kai said he liked the idea of having bylaws as it protected the way of life of those in a village setting.

"For us we are relatively close to hotels and our youths are quick to pick up habits from westerners. The laws hopefully ensure that village values or rather indigenous values are safely guarded."

Hanahana Village headman, Lote Naikasewa, also supports the call for immediate discussions.

"We have a choice whether to endorse the laws or not and we can't do that if we don't know what is in it," he said.

"Most of our discussions about the laws are during grog sessions and we feel that there are some things that need to be removed and I hope we get the chance to explain this to whoever will be holding consultations."








