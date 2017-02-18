Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Ample training and development opportunities

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, February 18, 2017

LEGAL Aid Commission staff members will be provided ample training and development opportunities to ensure they give the best possible service to the people who need legal assistance.

This was the message from Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Faiyaz Koya to participants when he opened the 6th Legal Aid Commission's Annual National Corporate Staff Training Seminar yesterday.

"The Legal Aid Commission is the largest law firm in Fiji, with offices in almost all the towns in the country," he said.

"With the opening of new offices around Fiji and outer islands, namely Kadavu, Rotuma, Nabouwalu, Levuka and Taveuni, Legal Aid Commission by far, has the largest reach in Fiji.

Mr Koya acknowledged the commitment by the Prime Minister, Attorney-General and Solicitor General's chambers for their commitment, continued belief and support to expanding justice in the country.

"Government has ensured that appropriate financial support is provided to the Legal Aid Commission, hence the increase in the Grant allocation for 2016.

"The management this year will also ensure that the staff are given ample training and development opportunities both locally and internationally.

"This is all leading to promoting of a better, well-informed, robust and active workforce.

"As important as it is for the workforce to be well equipped and well informed, it is also important to have a healthy workforce. If the workers are not well, the organisation is not well and will not produce the expected deliverable."








