FRA works on roads

SEVERAL roads in the Northern Division were closed to traffic yesterday because of damage caused by rains associated with tropical depression 10F.

People were advised by the Fiji Roads Authority to find alternative routes where possible and take extra caution.

The authority's situation report said the Vuniyalayala low level bridge crossing outside Labasa Town had sustained significant damage and was open to light vehicles only.

Various locations along Natua Rd are open to traffic but the public is advised to drive with care as saturated pavements may cause boggy sections.

A few areas that are open to traffic but may experience effects of bus services are Tabia, Dradramea, Lau road, Dreketi irrigation, Vunivutu Rd, Taganikula including Daria Rd in Nabouwalu.

Meanwhile, the road from Seaqaqa to Labasa was open to all traffic but the public may expect delays in bus services along these area.

FRA further said works along these places were in progress and expected to be completed.

All pavement repairs and metalling works will continue once rain ceases.

The authority advised the public that Natua, Drawa roads outside Labasa Town was still closed to all traffic and to wait until the water level receded.

The same warning goes to those wishing to travel up Navakuru crossing along Nakorotari Rd as the road was closed to all traffic yesterday.

Other areas closed to traffic were Taganiwaqa crossing in Delaikoro Rd, Urata, Bulileka and Naduri.

The Vuniyalayala low level bridge crossing had sustained significant damage to its concrete bridge and deck and was open to light vehicles only. For further queries regarding the affected roads and crossings, members of the public can contact FRA on 5720.