Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing

+ Enlarge this image Villagers burn items used for witchcraft at the Bua Lomanikoro Village on Thursday night. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Bua Lomanikoro, Tiliva and Dalomo burnt objects used for witchcraft on a pyre at the Lomanikoro village grounds after a spiritual cleansing on Thursday night.

A collection of wooden and polyvinyl chloride yaqona bowls were chopped by axes and burnt openly as villagers denounced all forms of witchcraft in their village. Other items burnt at the cleansing ritual included spears, fans, mattresses and pieces of tapa.

Seventy-four Assemblies of God pastors in the Northern Division led by the church's Northern presbytery head Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa are holding the revival at Bua Lomanikoro which is expected to continue for 40 days.

Symbolic of Jesus' temptation at the Mount of Olives, church pastors in the North are in their second week of fasting as they pray for cleansing within Bua Province.

While addressing villagers during the spiritual cleansing on Thursday night, Mr Qalomaiwasa called on people to give up their sins and surrender their lives to God.

Mr Qalomaiwasa told people to mend their ways and make right with their creator.

AoG Church general superintendent Reverend Pita Cili said the world needed Christians who were doers of the word.

Mr Cili said the world failed to be perfect because a lot of Christians only listened to the word of God and failed to obey it.

He said Christians ought to stand up and be examples to their fellowmen.