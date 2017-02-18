Spirits of ancestors

/ Front page / News

IN a moving ceremony on Thursday night, chiefs of three clans in Bua Lomanikoro and their people apologised to the Assemblies of God Church for the wrongs of their elders who burnt a church at the village years ago.

Speaking on behalf of Bua high chief, Ratu Ramakutu Nagagavoka during the occasion, a representative of the sau turaga or kingmakers clan, Ratu Sakeasi Rabakewa cried openly as he sought forgiveness from 74 pastors who were part of a crusade at the village. Ratu Sakeasi asked the church to release the spirits of their ancestors so that they could be free as well.

He said development and enlightenment had been denied to the people of Bua because of the wrongs committed by their elders.

Seeking apology on behalf of his people, Ratu Sakeasi told the church that the people of Bua longed to be freed.

Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa acknowledged and accepted the apology, and urged the people of Bua to forget the past and move forward. He told the people that God was merciful, saying that "when he forgives he forgets the wrongs of the past".

In an act of spiritual cleansing, the 74 pastors of the church prayed for release over a sack of soil and ash from the site of the burnt church. People in the three villages of Bua Lomanikoro, Tiliva and Dalomo braved the rain on Thursday night to be part of the solemn ceremony which took place at the Bua Lomanikoro village grounds. The AoG Church's general superintendent, Pita Cili, presided over the event.