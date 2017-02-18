Fiji Time: 9:58 PM on Saturday 18 February

Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 18, 2017

FIVE political parties in the country have called for the removal of the Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, and scrapping of the portfolio of the Minister Responsible for Elections.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, leaders of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), National Federation Party (NFP), Fiji Labour Party (FLP), Peoples' Democratic Liberal Party (PDP) and the Fiji United Freedom Party agreed that the removal of the Supervisor of Elections and the elections portfolio was crucial.

"Free and fair elections are not possible in a situation where the ruling FijiFirst party is exercising extraordinary control over the electoral machinery and the electoral process," the leaders claimed in the statement.

The leaders said the recent Appeals Court ruling had only confirmed Mr Saneem's unsuitability for the important constitutional office.

They said it was unprecedented for a supervisor to boldly defy the Electoral Commission.

They also objected to the recent amendment to the Electoral Act which was fast-tracked through Parliament last week, appointing the Supervisor of Elections as secretary to the Electoral Commission.

"The amendment compromises the Electoral Commission which is the appeals body from decisions of the SOE and is a subversion of the independence of both the supervisor and the commission which are two separate bodies with separate functions.

"It was aimed at ensuring the newly-appointed Electoral Commission remained subservient to the recently disgraced Supervisor of Elections," the leaders claimed.

Yesterday, Mr Saneem said he would have to analyse the statement before making any comments.

Several attempts to get a comment from the Minister Responsible for Elections, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, were unsuccessful yesterday.








