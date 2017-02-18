Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Saturday 18 February

Flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Saturday, February 18, 2017

While Valentine's Day was a time to spread the love, Beachcomber was told of a particular man who had to stretch his wallet.

The man, who claims to have no partner, invited a former workmate to hang out in Suva City.

She accepted, they met in the city and headed to a coffee shop.

Beachcomber heard that after their "date", he had to fork out whatever money he had left to pay for his friend's taxi fare home as her last bus had left long ago.

This was after he had paid for the coffee and snacks, which obviously drained his budget for the week.

It was definitely a Valentine's Day that he will remember for some time to come ... one spent with a former workmate and how costly it was for him.








