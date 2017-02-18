Man dies in custody

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ashwini Nand mourns the death of her son who died at Nakasi Police Station on Thursday. Picture: RAMA

THE mother of a teenager who died in police custody on Thursday is seeking justice.

Ashwini Nand claims her son, Vikarant, was taken into custody for breaching a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO) issued against him.

"Police came looking for my son at 4pm on Tuesday and also came at 2am on Wednesday. I told them he wasn't home as he was with his friends. Then they told me he had breached the DVRO," she said.

"They took my son around 4am to the police station. Police told me they won't do anything to him as they will have to produce him in court."

Ms Nand said her son was supposed to be produced in the Nasinu court but he did not show up.

"Police told me to come to the Valelevu court in the morning. I went to the court but he didn't come in. I called the Nakasi Police Station and they told me he was still there.

"I went to the station, my son then told me that police had beaten him up. When I asked him which officers had beaten him up, he couldn't relay that information to me," she claimed.

"I asked the officers that it had been been more than 24 hours and why they hadn't taken him to court. They said they had other investigations and the directive came from their police headquarters."

Ms Nand claimed her son told her that he could not swallow food properly because he was beaten up.

"When my husband wanted to see my son, he was refused. He was waiting for nearly one hour at the station on Thursday around 5.30pm."

She said when she took food for Vikarant, police officers told her to wait because they were carrying out a special investigation. Ms Nand claimed that after waiting for about two hours, police officers told her that Vikrant had died in the police cell.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed he was made aware of the incident and had ordered an investigation into the case.

"I have directed that an investigation be done and it would be improper for me to be making statements during the investigation because it will only add fuel again to the speculation that's already out there," he said.

"There would be speculations and allegations out there. We are going through a process and let's wait for that process to end."