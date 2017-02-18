No more sleeping in car

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ronald Chandgets the key for their new home at the Public Rental Board flats in Nadrea. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

A FAMILY of five sheltering in a car since December last year, now has a new home.

Ronald Chand, who lost his house as a result of a landslide during the heavy rain brought about by tropical depression 04F in December, is thankful to Local Government and Housing Minister Parveen Kumar.

The family was given the key to their new home at the Public Rental Board (PRB) flats in Nadera, Nasinu by Mr Kumar yesterday.

Mr Kumar said the distraught father visited his office on Thursday, informing him that he was still sleeping in his car fafter the landslide.

"He (Mr Chand) said that he is still sleeping in the car and it really saddened me because this thing happened in December," he said.

Mr Kumar said after hearing Mr Chand's plight, he called the PRB and asked them to accommodate the family with a flat.

"The flat is important so that he (Mr Chand) has a living in a better facility rather than in a car because he has got extended family as well.

"I am told he has three children. Considering that, on humanitarian grounds, we have given him this flat to stay in until such time they find a permanent place.

"I am happy that we managed to assist him in giving a flat here," he said.

This newspaper highlighted the plight of Mr Chand on its front page on December 16, 2016 — a day after his Tacirua East house was destroyed with all its belongings.