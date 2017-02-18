Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll

/ Front page / News

MORE young people in the country prefer FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama as their choice for prime minister if Fiji was to have an election tomorrow.

According to the Tebbutt-Times poll, younger people (18-29 years of age) were slightly more likely to choose Mr Bainimarama as their ideal choice for prime minister.

The poll also revealed that people 45-years and over were less likely to choose "someone else" (1.2 per cent) compared with those 18-44 years (5.2 per cent).

According to the poll, there was no other age difference that was significant. Majority of the support for Mr Bainimarama preferred the PM came from the Northern/Eastern divisions (48 per cent), followed by the Western Division (46 per cent) and Central Division (39 per cent).

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka's majority support was garnered from the Central Division (15 per cent), followed by Northern/Eastern Divisions (10 per cent) and 8 per cent in the Western Division.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad's support was from the Western (1 per cent) and Northern/Eastern Divisions (1 per cent).