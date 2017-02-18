Fiji Time: 9:57 PM on Saturday 18 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll

Nasik Swami
Saturday, February 18, 2017

MORE young people in the country prefer FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama as their choice for prime minister if Fiji was to have an election tomorrow.

According to the Tebbutt-Times poll, younger people (18-29 years of age) were slightly more likely to choose Mr Bainimarama as their ideal choice for prime minister.

The poll also revealed that people 45-years and over were less likely to choose "someone else" (1.2 per cent) compared with those 18-44 years (5.2 per cent).

According to the poll, there was no other age difference that was significant. Majority of the support for Mr Bainimarama preferred the PM came from the Northern/Eastern divisions (48 per cent), followed by the Western Division (46 per cent) and Central Division (39 per cent).

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka's majority support was garnered from the Central Division (15 per cent), followed by Northern/Eastern Divisions (10 per cent) and 8 per cent in the Western Division.

National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad's support was from the Western (1 per cent) and Northern/Eastern Divisions (1 per cent).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Man dies in custody
  2. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing
  3. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart
  4. No more sleeping in car
  5. No.1 choice
  6. Vocea: 'OHS people should go to QVS'
  7. Parties want Saneem out, elections portfolio scrapped
  8. No dad to walk bride
  9. Young choose Bainimarama for PM in poll
  10. Dangerous tracks

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  4. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)