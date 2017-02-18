No.1 choice

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. Picture: RAMA

VOREQE Bainimarama still remains the preferred choice for prime minister if the general election is held in Fiji tomorrow, according to the latest Tebbutt-Times poll.

Mr Bainimarama leads Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Sitiveni Rabuka and National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad by a significant margin.

The FijiFirst leader was chosen by 44 per cent of those surveyed and holds a higher proportion than the nearest competitor across gender, ethnicity, age, and all geographic divisions.

This year's poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research, from a national sample of 982 adults 18 years and over.

Those interviewed were asked the question: "If there was an election held in Fiji tomorrow, who would you prefer to see succeed as prime minister?"

In 2014, eight days before the September 14 General Election, a similar Tebbutt-Times poll revealed that 49 per cent showed support for Mr Bainimarama as preferred choice for prime minister.

In August 2014, the same poll conducted from a random national sample of 1004 adults 18 years and over showed an 82 per cent support for him as the preferred choice for PM.

In the new poll, Mr Bainimarama was chosen by a majority (54 per cent) of Fijians of Indian descent, over a quarter (29 per cent) of iTaukei, and almost half (48 per cent) of other ethnicities — making him the ideal choice as the preferred PM.

Mr Rabuka is the clear second choice, with 11 per cent preference.

His support comes predominantly from iTaukei (25 per cent) and those in the Central Division (15 per cent) were more likely to name him as preferred PM than those in the Northern and Eastern divisions (10 per cent) or the Western Division (8 per cent).

Prof Prasad trailed on this with 1 per cent support, with majority of his support coming from Fijians of Indian descent.

At this early stage, more than 1 in 3 (36 per cent) are unsure who they want to see succeed as prime minister in the next election, while 5 per cent refused to answer the question. On the question of preferred PM, there were no significant differences between male and female respondents, or between those in urban areas versus rural locations.