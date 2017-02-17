Murder trial begins

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:39PM THE trial for a fisherman who is charged with the alleged murder of a 74-year-old woman during an alleged robbery at Johnson road at Drasa, Lautoka four years ago began at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Sudesh Mani, 47, who is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery is standing trial before tarted before Justice Salesi Temo.

He was alleged to have killed Vidya Wati on the evening of January 13, 2013 while she was alone at home.

Mr Mani was also alleged to have robbed Ms Wati off assorted jewelries worth $3000.

The trial continues before Justice Temo next Monday.