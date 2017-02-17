40 days spiritual revival in Bua province

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Young and old at Bua Lomanikoro attending a service last night where AG church general superintendent Rev Pita Cili officiated. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 5:31PM A TOTAL of 74 Assemblies of God (AG) church pastors have convened at Bua Lomanikoro this week for 40 days to hold a spiritual revival within the province.

The pastors are fasting and praying for deliverance over the province.

In an interview AG church general superintendent Reverend Pita Cili said the church would focus on spiritually reviving the nation.

Rev Cili urged Christian in his sermon last night to refrain from hearing the word of God only and to be doers of his word.

"We have a lot of problems happening around the country and the solution to our problems is God," he said.