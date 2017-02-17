40 days spiritual revival in Bua province

Update: 5:31PM A TOTAL of 74 Assemblies of God (AG) church pastors have convened at Bua Lomanikoro this week for 40 days to hold a spiritual revival within the province.
The pastors are
fasting and praying for deliverance over the province.
In an interview AG
church general superintendent Reverend Pita Cili said the church would focus on
spiritually reviving the nation.
Rev Cili
urged Christian in his sermon last night to refrain from hearing the word of God only and to be doers of
his word.
"We have a lot of problems happening around the country and the
solution to our problems is God," he said.