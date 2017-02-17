Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

40 days spiritual revival in Bua province

LUKE RAWALAI
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 5:31PM A TOTAL of 74 Assemblies of God (AG) church pastors have convened at Bua Lomanikoro this week for 40 days to hold a spiritual revival within the province.

The pastors are fasting and praying for deliverance over the province.

In an interview AG church general superintendent Reverend Pita Cili said the church would focus on spiritually reviving the nation.

Rev Cili urged Christian in his sermon last night to refrain from hearing the word of God only and to be doers of his word.

"We have a lot of problems happening around the country and the solution to our problems is God," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)