LTA, Police ink deal

Update: 5:16PM
FIJI Police will now be able to access the Land Transport Authority's accident database following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two institutions today.
The MoU will also allow Police to use the LTA soft
system, providing the Force access to real time data on traffic infringement
notices (TIN) online, including updated court proceedings.
As part of the agreement, the Fiji Police Force
will provide suitably qualified personnel for data entry into the LTA Soft
System while the LTA will reciprocate by facilitating easy access to Police for
entering, searching and registering TINs.
LTA officers will also be provided training and
handling of intelligence information and other related matters.
LTA board chairman Vijay Maharaj said the agreement recognized that both
institutions shared an enduring tradition of close cooperation in areas of
common interest.
Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General
Sitiveni Qiliho said the MoU would enhance their capability to improve the
process of TINs, and also speed up preparation of police clearances and
tracking down illegal drivers.