LTA, Police ink deal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and Chairman LTA Vijay Maharaj pose following the signing of the MOU. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:16PM FIJI Police will now be able to access the Land Transport Authority's accident database following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two institutions today.

The MoU will also allow Police to use the LTA soft system, providing the Force access to real time data on traffic infringement notices (TIN) online, including updated court proceedings.

As part of the agreement, the Fiji Police Force will provide suitably qualified personnel for data entry into the LTA Soft System while the LTA will reciprocate by facilitating easy access to Police for entering, searching and registering TINs.

LTA officers will also be provided training and handling of intelligence information and other related matters.

LTA board chairman Vijay Maharaj said the agreement recognized that both institutions shared an enduring tradition of close cooperation in areas of common interest. Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the MoU would enhance their capability to improve the process of TINs, and also speed up preparation of police clearances and tracking down illegal drivers.