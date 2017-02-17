Ma'afu crowned new champs at RKS inter-house

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:13PM MA'AFU house was crowned the overall winner at the Ratu Kadavulevu School inter-house.

The house which edged Sukuna house by two medals in the overall medal tally won the junior, intermediate and senior grades this afternoon.

School Principal Peni Senikarawa said they will try and defend the zone title again this year.

"We are happy that we are done with our inter-house and we will now look forward in defending the zone title," said Senikarawa.

Ma'afu house won with 46 medals, Sukuna came in second place with 44 medals, Cakau was placed third with 32 medals and Degei house collected a total of 31 medals.

The inter-house was held at the school ground.