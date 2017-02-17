Lau health tour a success

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Alexander O? Connor while visiting the Kabara health centre in the Lau Groups. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:53PM A RECENT tour to the Lau group by a team from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services enabled the health team to look at the way forward in addressing some of the challenges faced at the maritime based health facilities.

Assistant Minister for the Ministry Alexander O'Connor who led the team highlighted this on their visits to the various health centres and nursing stations in the Lau Group.

According to a Government statement apart from health facility inspection, the 11 day tour which was hailed as a success also provided the team with opportunities to facilitate free health screenings.

They also conducted dental extractions, inspection of the medicines by the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services (FPBS) team, awareness on Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD), and public awareness programs relative to the prevention of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like (heart diseases and stroke).

The team of 24 health staff also comprised of doctors and they were able to attend to those in need of urgent medical advice and treatment.

The visit also provided Mr O'Connor with the opportunity to motivate the staff on their role.