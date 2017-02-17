FRA: road work during peak hours is inevitable

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:35PM WITH the ageing road infrastructure, a certain degree of road work during peak hours is inevitable.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson made the comment while replying to some concerns raised by the members of the public as to why some road works are conducted during peak hours when there is heavy traffic flow.

He said FRA has reinforced to its contractors that works on major arterials is not to occur during heaviest peak hours unless unavoidable, however due to the volume of traffic now using our roads, some disruption will occur.

"We do not have the luxury of having designated 'peak hours' and 'off peak hours' that we used to experience five years ago. The reality now is, you have 'very high peak hours' and 'peak hours' from 5am to 7pm and 'off peak hours' from after 7pm to 5am," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said FRA is not pleased with the contractor carrying out work during the early morning peak along some of Suva?s busiest roads as reported in the media and will be addressing this matter with the contractor.

However he says that it is important the public understand that peak periods are stretching beyond the usual hours as increase in car ownership has more people out and about day and night.