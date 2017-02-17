Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA: road work during peak hours is inevitable

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 4:35PM WITH the ageing road infrastructure, a certain degree of road work during peak hours is inevitable.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer John Hutchinson made the comment while replying to some concerns raised by the members of the public as to why some road works are conducted during peak hours when there is heavy traffic flow.

He said FRA has reinforced to its contractors that works on major arterials is not to occur during heaviest peak hours unless unavoidable, however due to the volume of traffic now using our roads, some disruption will occur.

"We do not have the luxury of having designated 'peak hours' and 'off peak hours' that we used to experience five years ago. The reality now is, you have 'very high peak hours' and 'peak hours' from 5am to 7pm and 'off peak hours' from after 7pm to 5am," Mr Hutchinson said.

He said FRA is not pleased with the contractor carrying out work during the early morning peak along some of Suva?s busiest roads as reported in the media and will be addressing this matter with the contractor.

However he says that it is important the public understand that peak periods are stretching beyond the usual hours as increase in car ownership has more people out and about day and night.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)