Parts of Suva to face water disruption

Water supply to some parts of Suva will be disrupted from 9pm tomorrow (18/02) until 6am on Sunday (19/02).
The Water Authority of
Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below
to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption
period.
The arrears affected include the whole of Toorak area, Hilland
street, Disraeli, Pender, Knolly street Berry road and Duncan street.
The interruption in supply is is due to installation works at
the junction of Amy Street, Huon Street and the junction of Augustus Street.
Water carts will be on standby
to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.
Supply is expected to be
restored at 7pm on Sunday.