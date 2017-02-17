Parts of Suva to face water disruption

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva resident are advised to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the water disruption period. Picture: SUPPLIED

Water supply to some parts of Suva will be disrupted from 9pm tomorrow (18/02) until 6am on Sunday (19/02).

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The arrears affected include the whole of Toorak area, Hilland street, Disraeli, Pender, Knolly street Berry road and Duncan street.

The interruption in supply is is due to installation works at the junction of Amy Street, Huon Street and the junction of Augustus Street.

Water carts will be on standby to service the affected areas as and when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 7pm on Sunday.