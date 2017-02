/ Front page / News

Update: 3:48PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s side is focusing on their set piece play ahead of the Las Vegas and Vancouver 7s next month.

Coach Gareth Baber said the players have seen their weaknesses and they were working on to improvement before the next tournament.

Meanwhile, lankly forward Jasa Veremalua was expected to get married today to his sweetheart Vani Volavola.