Manslaughter suspect pleads not guilty

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 3:46PM A MAN charged with the death of his eight-month-old nephew pleaded not guilty to the offence at the High court in Lautoka today.

Apolosi Sevai Junior 28, who is charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty contrary to section 240 and 241 (5) of Crimes Act 2009 appeared before Justice Sunil Sharma.

It is alleged that he omitted to install a child restraining device in his vehicle thereby causing the death of his nephew who fell out of the accused person's moving vehicle.

The alleged incident happened in September 2016 in Rakiraki.

The State filed and served the information in court today to the defendant.

The accused pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him in court.

The matter has been adjourned to March 17, 2017 for voir dire and bail has been extended for the accused.








