Program to ensure access of justice to all

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:28PM THERE is a need to eradicate violence from our society.

Chief Justice Anthony Gates stressed this while officiating at the 'First Hour Procedure' discussions at Holiday Inn this morning.

"We are more concerned than the first hour procedure to see that we remove violence from the investigation process," Justice Gates said.

Civil societies and non-government organisations gathered in Suva today to discuss on how best they can work together to make the project effective.

The first hour procedure helps to ensure that a person has access to a lawyer within an hour of arrest or detainment.

Justice Gates also highlighted that Fiji is one of the first developing countries to take up the program in order to ensure access of justice to all parties.