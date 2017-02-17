Western businesses grows despite challenges

Update: 3:19PM IN spite of global financial challenges and the havoc caused by natural disasters, businesses which developed out of the Western Division are continuing to grow and develop.
A good example of
this is Vinod Patel's investment into the Home and Living brand.
Since it was
established in 2014, the investment has been reaping rewards, says general
manager Sanjeev Mudaliar.
Despite the
challenges, consumer confidence in the
quality, range and price of their products was clearly evident in their sales
and growth figures.
"We've had the best
growth in last 12 months," he said.