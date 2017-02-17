Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Western businesses grows despite challenges

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 3:19PM IN spite of global financial challenges and the havoc caused by natural disasters, businesses which developed out of the Western Division are continuing to grow and develop.

A good example of this is Vinod Patel's investment into the Home and Living brand.

Since it was established in 2014, the investment has been reaping rewards, says general manager Sanjeev Mudaliar.

Despite the challenges, consumer confidence in the quality, range and price of their products was clearly evident in their sales and growth figures.

"We've had the best growth in last 12 months," he said.








