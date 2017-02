/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image John O'Connor is the new chairman of the National Fire Authority. Picture: FT file

Update: 2:58PM JOHN O'Connor is the new chairman of the National Fire Authority (NFA).

Mr O'Connor's appointment was confirmed by Local Government Minister Parveen Kumar today.

Together with Mr O'Connor's appointment, the other new members of the authority's board include Peter McPherson, Satish Patel, Aisea Wakavosailagi and Inia Naiyaga.

Mr O'Connor is also the CEO of the Fiji Rugby Union and was the former CEO of NFA.