+ Enlarge this image These Bua Lomanikoro youngsters braved the rain with their umbrellas to attend the ritual cleansing that took place in their village last night Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 2:44PM VILLAGERS of Bua Lomanikoro braved the rainy conditions last night to be part of a spiritual cleansing that took place at their village green.

Led by the Assemblies of God (AG) church, items like yaqona bowls, spears, tapa, and fans associated with sorcery were burnt on a pyre during the cleansing ritual.

Speaking at the service AG church reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa urged people to give up their sinful life and rededicate their lives to God.