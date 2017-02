/ Front page / News

Update: 2:04PM FIJI's only local commercial bank, Home Finance Company Bank, plans to open two new branches in April.

These branches will be located at Ganilau house in Suva and at the new Rups Bazaar complex in Nakasi.

Bank's acting chief executive officer Raj Sharma confirmed this in a statement today.

"The new branches are part of the expansion plans of the bank," he said.

"The branches are strategically located in easy access areas that will allow added customer convenience."