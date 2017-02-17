Koya: corporate seminars important

Update: 2:02PM INDUSTRY Tourism and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya said corporate seminars were important for forward planning of any organisation.
He made the comment while opening the 6th Legal Aid
Commission's Annual National Corporate Staff Training Seminar this morning at
the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa at Natadola.
"Furthermore, it provides a platform to share knowledge,
ideas and intellect to better equip each officer to carry out their duties
professionally and efficiently," he said.