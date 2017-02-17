Koya: corporate seminars important

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:02PM INDUSTRY Tourism and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya said corporate seminars were important for forward planning of any organisation.

He made the comment while opening the 6th Legal Aid Commission's Annual National Corporate Staff Training Seminar this morning at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa at Natadola.

"Furthermore, it provides a platform to share knowledge, ideas and intellect to better equip each officer to carry out their duties professionally and efficiently," he said.