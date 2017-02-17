Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Ship for World Youth programs to be live streamed

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 1:59PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports will be hosting the Ship for World Youth Leaders Port of Call in Suva from today until Monday, February 20.

As part of the Port of Call, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will live stream components of the program.

The programs that will be live streamed are the traditional welcome ceremony, onboard welcome reception, institutional visit [one site only] and the cultural night program.

The link for the live streaming is as follows:

https://my.tfl.com.fj/index.php?route=channels&action=open&stream=f9eba7cde002e06677a19d9c052dc8d8








