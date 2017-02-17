Fiji Time: 7:37 PM on Friday 17 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police investigate teenager's death in their custody

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, February 17, 2017

Update: 12:58PM FIJI Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a teenager while in their custody at the Nakasi Police Station.

The 18-year-old victim was brought in on Wednesday this week for a breach of the domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) and assault. Polices spokesperson Ana Naisoro told Fiji Times Online that there were other cases Police investigators were pursuing.

"He allegedly took his own life and a post mortem is going to be conducted to confirm cause of death," Ms Naisoro said.

"So he was kept in our custody well within the 48-hour period despite some allegations.

"Initial reports received following the incident indicate all necessary processes and procedures were followed with regards to persons in our custody, and a Magistrate was brought in to view the victim's body."

Ms Naisoro said Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had directed a team from the Internal Affairs Unit investigate the matter.

She said further comments would be made once investigations were completed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64200.6230
JPY 56.179253.1792
GBP 0.39150.3835
EUR 0.45960.4476
NZD 0.68640.6534
AUD 0.64160.6166
USD 0.49280.4758

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 7s players receive contracts
  2. Vosarogo living his dream
  3. 17,000 jobs
  4. $2.32 condemns workers to life of poverty
  5. Assessors changed
  6. 7s coach releases Jasa for wedding
  7. Landslides wipe out farms, crops
  8. Mass drugs distribution
  9. Queries over formal charges
  10. Villagers suffer from heavy downpours

Top Stories this Week

  1. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  2. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  3. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  4. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  5. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  10. Keeping it in the family Tuesday (14 Feb)