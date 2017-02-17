Police investigate teenager's death in their custody

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:58PM FIJI Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a teenager while in their custody at the Nakasi Police Station.

The 18-year-old victim was brought in on Wednesday this week for a breach of the domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) and assault. Polices spokesperson Ana Naisoro told Fiji Times Online that there were other cases Police investigators were pursuing.

"He allegedly took his own life and a post mortem is going to be conducted to confirm cause of death," Ms Naisoro said.

"So he was kept in our custody well within the 48-hour period despite some allegations.

"Initial reports received following the incident indicate all necessary processes and procedures were followed with regards to persons in our custody, and a Magistrate was brought in to view the victim's body."

Ms Naisoro said Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho had directed a team from the Internal Affairs Unit investigate the matter.

She said further comments would be made once investigations were completed.